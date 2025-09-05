Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday reiterated that the State will never accept the three-language policy. He was delivering the presidential address and presenting the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award at a government function organized by the School Education Department in the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium here.

"Tamil Nadu will never accept the three-language policy. The two-language system is more than sufficient," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The three-language row has created a stalemate between the centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, with the DMK government labelling the three-language policy as a "saffronise policy" aimed at promoting Hindi rather than developing India.

Centre withheld funds worth of crores under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to Tamil Nadu over the State's refusal to implement key aspects of NEP 2020, particularly the three- language formula.

In May this year, Tamil Nadu government filed an original suit in the Supreme Court accusing the Centre of stopping its annual share of crucial education funds to the tune of over ₹2000-crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the transformative role of education in rural areas.

"Earlier, when we visited villages, people would point out a house saying, 'this is the teacher's house.' Today, they proudly say, 'this is the doctor's house, this is the judge's house.' That shows how far education has spread into rural communities," he said.

Highlighting the crucial contribution of teachers, Udhayanidhi said, "From the mid-day meal scheme to all special welfare programs, the credit goes to teachers."

Making a special request in his capacity as Sports Minister, he added: "I request school teachers not to borrow physical education periods to conduct regular classes. Let sports and physical training be given their rightful place."

The Minister also announced that work to install a statue of Dr. Radhakrishnan in Thiruvallur District is underway and that it will be unveiled by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. (ANI)

