Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): A youth from Uttar Pradesh was hacked to death in Devipattinam here on Tuesday morning. The youth had come for the construction of a hollow block road in Ramanathapuram district.

Twelve people from Uttar Pradesh are staying and working in Devipattinam for the construction of a road in Ramanathapuram district.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Man in North Goa Booked for Recording Video of Girl Taking Bath.

Devipattinam police said that his name was Jeevanlal Kuswaga and he hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

"On Tuesday morning, a young man from North India was found lying in a pool of blood with cut wounds in Dargatoppu village next to Devipattinam. When the people from that area found the young man dead they brought his body in an ambulance to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital," Devipattinam police said.

Also Read | Free Haleem Offer by Hyderabad Hotel Triggers Chaos, Police Lathi-Charge To Disperse Crowd (Watch Video).

The Devipattinam police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. His body has been kept at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)