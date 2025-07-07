Kandla (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): A tanker vessel bound for Oman reported an explosion shortly after completing a methanol discharge at the Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat, prompting a swift response from the port and Coast Guard authorities, a port official said on Sunday.

However, no fire or smoke was reported in the incident, the official said.

Speaking to ANI, the Public relations officer (PRO) for the Deendayal Port Authority, Om Prakash Dadlani, said that a total of 21 crew members were onboard the tanker vessel, who were later safely evacuated by the rescue team.

"A tanker vessel named MV Fulda departed for Oman post methanol discharge at Oil Jetty No. 2. We received input about an explosion; however, no fire or smoke was reported. Twenty-one crew members were onboard the tanker vessel. The Maritime Response Coordination Committee informed the Coast Guard about the incident. Teams of the Coast Guard and Deendayal Port Authority reached the incident site. Our rescue team has safely evacuated all crew members," Dadlani said.

Earlier on July 1, demonstrating rapid operational readiness and its unwavering commitment to seafarer safety, the Indian Navy undertook a high-risk firefighting and rescue operation on board Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on 29 June 2025 in the North Arabian Sea, successfully stabilising the situation and ensuring the safety of 14 Indian crew members.

According to a release, in the early hours of 29 June, INS Tabar, on a mission-based deployment, received a Mayday distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel reported a major fire outbreak in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE.

Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to assist. The ship reached the vicinity of the distressed vessel and, upon arrival, established communication with the Master of the vessel and commenced firefighting operations.

Prioritising crew safety, seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship's boats. No injuries were reported, and all crew were examined by Tabar's medical team. The remaining crew members, including the Master, stayed onboard to assist with fire containment. INS Tabar deployed a six-member firefighting and damage control team with firefighting equipment.

Initial firefighting efforts from the Indian Naval personnel and the ship's crew resulted in a considerable reduction in the intensity of the fire, with smoke restricted to the engine room. The firefighting effort was further reinforced with 13 additional Indian Navy personnel (5 officers and 8 sailors).

Sustained efforts by the Indian Navy's firefighting team, along with crew members, have successfully brought the fire under control. Continuous temperature checks and monitoring is being undertaken. INS Tabar remains on station for continued support.

The valiant effort of Indian Naval personnel has ensured the safety of the ship along with all Indian crew members. This incident once again highlights the Indian Navy's rapid response capability, operational preparedness, humanitarian approach to maritime safety and reaffirms India's role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

Earlier in June, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship MV Wan Hai 503 caught fire after an explosion while en route from Colombo to Nhava Sheva, near Mumbai, off the coast of Kerala, India.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard responded, rescuing the 22 crew members, including Chinese and Taiwanese nationals. (ANI)

