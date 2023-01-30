New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A five-member delegation of the ruling party of Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), led by its vice chairperson Abdul Rehman O Kinana, met BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda here on Monday and deliberated on several issues.

Kinana said the CCM has a lot to learn from the BJP on how to connect with and serve people, a BJP statement said.

The meeting took place at the BJP headquarters and Kinana thanked Nadda for organising their visit for the last six days, it added.

Nadda elaborated on various aspects of delivering the party message and programmes to the booth level and also about the mechanism of informing people about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government, the statement said.

Both the leaders agreed to continue party-to-party interactions between CCM and BJP.

They discussed ways to boost the relationship between the two countries along with cultural and people-to-people interactions.

The delegation of the ruling party of Tanzania is on a visit to India on the invitation of the BJP, it added.

The visit is a part of the external outreach initiative of “Know BJP”, launched by Nadda on the 42nd foundation day of the party.

This campaign is the BJP's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world, the statement said.

