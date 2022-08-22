New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said the government has set a target of having one charging point in a radius of three kilometers.

He also said the Delhi government lost two important years due to the Covid pandemic but it will be able to achieve the target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations by 2024.

"The most important target is creating a good network of charging stations. Delhi already has more than 2,000 charging stations. Around 100 charging stations are being created. We have a target of making a charging point available in a radius of three kilometres," the minister said during an interaction at the Delhi EV Forum organised here.

Asked what was holding back the sales of electric vehicles despite several awareness campaigns and incentives, Gahlot said a lot of people are not adopting EVs due to the range issue and the unavailability of charging stations along the highways or outside Delhi.

The range of an electric vehicle is the approximate distance it can cover on a single full charge.

"The range issue must be addressed by the manufacturers... comfortable range solutions should be provided," he said.

Gahlot said another reason behind the large number of people not adopting electric vehicles is that their cost is "slightly on the higher side".

