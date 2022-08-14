Chandigarh [India], August 14 (ANI): Special Task Force has arrested six people in connection with the Haryana MLA threat case, according to the police.

During the investigation, the police found details of 18 Virtual Numbers being operated from abroad.

"Pakistan and Dubai-based gangs were involved in giving threats to the MLAs," said the police.

According to the police, the accused arrested in the case had direct relations with Pakistan, and money was sent through hawala.

In the months of June and July, the MLAs of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi were threatened, in respect of which separate cases were registered.

Earlier in July, showing a stern stance on the issue of threat calls to MLAs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had convened a meeting with the senior police officials directing them to take strict action on the matter.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take immediate action.

Khattar said that no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order of the state.

"On the issue of threats to the MLAs, today, after taking information from Home Minister Shri @anilvijminister ji and senior police officers, instructions have been given to take strict action. No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the state and those who do so will be dealt with strictly," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

State home minister Anil Vij, who also attended the meeting, said that the Special Task Force is in contact with the National Agencies on the matter.

"This is a case of another country as the calls that have come are from Dubai and are from the same number as well. For this, our Special Task Force is maintaining contact with our National Agencies. We are trying to find out soon," Vij said. (ANI)

