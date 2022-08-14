Tirupati, August 14: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday cancelled VIP Break darshan due to an unprecedented pilgrim rush. TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said, "Due to the series of holidays coupled with the wedding season, Tirumala has been witnessing unprecedented Pilgrims influx."

TTD has cancelled the VIP darshan till August 21 on the recommendation letters. "It has done to give priority to the common pilgrims to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara," he added in a statement.

On Saturday, the serpentine lines reached even the outer ring road near the Octopus building. As per the Saturday 8 pm status, 56,546 pilgrims had Darshan on August 13. The TTD has again appealed to devotees to postpone their pilgrimage in view of the unprecedented surge in pilgrim footfall due to a series of holidays. Srivari Salakatla (annual) Brahmotsavams, a mega religious event will be taking place from September 27 to October 5. Independence Day 2022: History and Significance of Indian National Flag.

"Prominent vahana sevas during the Brahmotsavams are - Garuda Vahana Seva on October 1, Swarna Ratham on October 2, Rathotsavam on October 4, Chakra Snanam on October 5," Reddy had informed earlier.

On the first day due to the Dwajarohanam event, the Pedda Sesha vahana will commence at 9 pm but on all other days vahana sevas are scheduled between 8 am and 10 am in the mornings and 7 pm to 9 pm in the evenings.

