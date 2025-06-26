Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Tata Sons held its first board meet after the Air India plane crash, where chairman N Chandrasekaran apprised the group leadership about the tragedy.

Chandrasekaran updated the board about the relief efforts and other aspects undertaken by the group since then, as per sources in the know.

Tata Sons will be working with its majority shareholder Tata Trusts for furthering the relief efforts to those affected in the tragedy, they said.

The nine-member board, which oversees operations of over 100 companies in the salt-to-software group, also paid condolences to the deceased at the meeting.

At least 270 people, including all but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight AI-171, were killed after the Boeing Dreamliner crashed soon after take-off on June 12.

Tata group, which owns Air India, has declared a compensation of Rs 1 crore to each of the kin of all the deceased. As per reports, Chandrasekaran has taken direct control of Air India's daily operations.

