Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises.

'Galvanova' is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and offers superior corrosion resistance, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Formally Clears Creation of Vijayanagar District from Ballari.

"Over the last few years, Tata Steel has leveraged its technological capabilities to build a strong value-added steel product portfolio... This product has been created to meet the evolving needs of the micro-segments," Tata Steel Marketing Head (Branded & Retail) Sanjay S Sahni said.

The company also claimed that it enables longer life span of up to four times when compared to ordinary galvanised steel.

Also Read | Tecno Pova With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Be Launched in India on December 4, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)