New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed concern over TB being the cause of the largest number of deaths among other infectious diseases in India, and made an appeal to make 'Pradhan Mantri TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' a mass movement.

Virtually launching the 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', Murmu also said that most people affected by TB come from the poor section of society.

"It is the duty of all citizens to give high priority to 'Pradhan Mantri TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and to make this campaign a mass movement. It is because TB causes the largest number of deaths among all other infectious diseases in our country," she said.

The President said India has a little less than 20 per cent of the world's population, but has more than 25 per cent of its TB patients, and it is a matter of concern.

She said that the thinking and methodology of “New India” is to make India a leading nation of the world, which was witnessed in India leading the world in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murmu said the policy of the “New India” to move forward with confidence is also visible in the field of TB eradication.

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, all nations have set a target to eradicate TB by 2030, she said.

"But the government of India has set the target of eradicating TB by the year 2025 and efforts are being made at every level to fulfil this resolution," she said.

The President said the campaign will only become a success when people are made aware about TB, and are informed that prevention of this disease is possible.

"Its treatment is effective and accessible and the government provides a free of cost facility for prevention and treatment of this disease," she said.

She also said that in some patients or communities, there is an inferiority complex associated with this disease and they view the disease as a stigma.

Murmu said this illusion also has to be eradicated and everyone should be aware that TB germs are often present in everyone's body.

"When the immunity of a person, due to some reason, decreases, then this disease expresses itself in the person.

"With treatment, one can definitely get rid of this disease. All these things should reach the people. Then the people affected by TB will be able to take advantage of the treatment facilities," she said.

