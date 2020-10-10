Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party MLC B Chengal Rayudu on Friday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of denying long-standing benefits like scholarships and other programmes to the students of weaker sections in Andhra Pradesh.

Chengal Rayudu challenged the ruling YSRCP leaders for an open debate on 'Vidya Kanuka'. The previous TDP regime gave four pairs of stitched clothes to the residential students but now this benefit was cut short.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader deplored that the Government has totally ignored the midday meal scheme and it led to the denial of nutritious food to lakhs of students. On the other hand, scholarships were also not being given to them. The poor students were being denied the nutritious mid-day meal.

Chengal Rayudu said, "the state government has reduced the budget allocations for the education sector since it came to power. The expenditure was also adequate. The Government has defaulted in payments to the suppliers of clothes last year. Also, only 30 per cent of payments were made to the suppliers of essential commodities and those who constructed toilets and compound walls for schools."

He strongly objected to the YSRCP Government discontinuing the foreign education scheme for the weaker sections of the students. In the past, Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh was given as financial assistance for the economically weaker section of the students who aspire to study overseas. "But, the Jagan regime cancelled it altogether", he said.

The TDP leader said that the YSRCP has reduced the facilities that were given by the previous Chandrababu government to the weaker sections by over 50 per cent. (ANI)

