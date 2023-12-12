Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited Yashoda Hospital to enquire about the health of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekara Rao in Hyderabad.

KCR underwent a total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7.

Also Read | Bihar: Muzaffarpur Woman Becomes Pregnant Thrice Even After Undergoing Surgery for Family Planning in 2015.

The Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed her wishes for the recovery of K. Chandrasekhar Rao and enquired about his health.

"The Governor had a telephonic conversation with K.T. Rama Rao, former minister, and enquired about the recent surgery undergone by former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his post-surgery recovery. The Governor expressed her sincere wishes for a swift recovery for K. Chandrasekhar Rao," an official statement said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Unwed Woman Held for Throwing Her Newborn Girl Into Sion Hospital Dustbin, Killing Infant.

A release by Rajbhavan's Press Secretary noted that the Governor also inquired about the health condition of former CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao with T. Harish Rao, former minister, who was present at Raj Bhavan for the Protem Speaker swearing-in ceremony earlier on December 9.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka met former CM and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after his total left hip replacement surgery.

KCR underwent total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli, on December 7. Earlier, Yashoda Hospital, where Telangana former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is hospitalised has said that the latter has a left hip fracture and would require left hip replacement that may take 6-8 weeks to recover.

"Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao Garu had a slip and fall in his Bathroom at his Residence and was subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have a left Hip fracture (Extracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks," the hospital said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)