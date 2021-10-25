New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached the national capital on Monday.

Naidu's Delhi visit comes days after he demanded the intervention of the central government in the matter of alleged attack on his party offices. He wanted President's rule to be imposed in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday had alleged that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was responsible for the attack at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri.

"The ruling government is responsible for the attack on the opposition party office. This is an utter failure of law and order in the state and the police department is acting as a party cadre. TDP is capable of having their own security if the police is a failure in giving security to the opposition," he had said. (ANI)

