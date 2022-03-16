Amaravati, Mar 16 (PTI) Eleven TDP members were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day on Wednesday even as they moved a privilege motion against Leader of the House Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for misleading the House regarding the death of 18 people in West Godavari district.HDA HDA HDA

Also Read | Shab-E-Baraat 2022: Delhi High Court Allows Reopening of 4 Floors of Nizamuddin Markaz.

For the third consecutive day, the Telugu Desam Party opposition legislators raised the issue regarding the deaths in the Assembly and said the Chief Minister misled the House by claiming the deaths were “natural” when they were in fact caused by spurious arrack.HDA HDA HDA

Also Read | The Kashmir Files: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Rejects the Demand of BJP Legislators To Waive Tax on Vivek Agnihotri's Film.

They moved a privilege motion against the Chief Minister over this and raised slogans.HDA HDA HDA

Speaker T Seetaram then announced the suspension of 11 TDP MLAs for the second day in a row.HDA HDA HDA

On Monday, five TDP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for the duration of the Budget session till March 25.HDA HDA HDA

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, who handles the Excise portfolio, said he would “expose” the TDP in the House tomorrow. “I will quit politics if you could answer my charges,” he said.HDA HDA HDA

The Assembly then continued the discussion on the Budget after the TDP members' suspension.HDA HDA HDA

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, the TDP members alleged that the Chief Minister spoke "complete lies" regarding the deaths in Jangareddygudem area of West Godavari district.HDA HDA HDA

“While it is clear that these people died upon consuming spurious arrack, the Chief Minister claimed the deaths were due to natural causes. This is totally misleading and hence we moved the privilege motion,” they said.HDA HDA HDA

TDP general secretary and member of Legislative Council Nara Lokesh wondered why the police registered cases if the deaths were "natural", as claimed by the Chief Minister.HDA HDA HDA

"The Chief Minister should in fact resign and order a judicial inquiry into the deaths,” Lokesh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)