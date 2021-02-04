Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Several MPs of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and appealed to him about the urgent need for the Central Government's intervention to restore law and order in the state so as to ensure a free and fair election.

The MPs complained about the ongoing "attacks and atrocities" being committed by ministers of the ruling YSRCP, MLAs and leaders in Andhra Pradesh with "utter disrespect to all the constitutional systems and institutions".

Briefing the media later in Amaravati, MPs Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that they had brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister how the YCP was resorting to all-round attacks and atrocities on women, media, judges, weaker sections, Opposition leaders, temples and now on the rival candidates in the panchayat elections.

"YCP leaders are resorting to kidnappings and killings in order to prevent the rival candidates from filing nominations and from contesting in the polls. The Home Minister assured that the memorandum would be looked into suitable action would be taken," they said.

They also referred to how the "YCP chaotic regime" has brought general life to a standstill in Andhra Pradesh. An attempt to murder case was wrongfully filed against TDP AP President K Atchannaidu who was sent to jail. This was nothing but the ruling party modus operandi to demotivate the rival candidates and undermine the election process.

Stating that all the four pillars of democracy were under severe attack in AP, the TDP MPs told the Union Minister that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was himself misrepresenting the facts in order to divert the attention of the public. (ANI)

