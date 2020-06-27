Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K Pattabhiram on Friday termed the Andhra Pradesh government as a "failure", referring to the Srikakulam district incident, where the body of a COVID-19 person was taken to the graveyard by a JCB earth mover.

He requested the Centre to intervene and direct the Andhra Pradesh government to take all necessary actions to control the spread of COVID-19.

Pattabhiram slammed the state government and said that it is not in a position to deploy an adequate number of ambulances.

"Infrastructure at hospitals is not proper. The Jagan government failed in containing the coronavirus spread," he said.

Senior CPM leader Baburao condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the persons who were responsible for the incident.

"Is this the gift by the government to the frontline warriors?" he asked.

The body of a 70-year-old person who died of COVID-19 was being disposed of using a JCB earth mover on Friday by Palasa municipal authorities.

Palasa Municipal Commissioner and Sanitary Inspector have been suspended from their respective posts, Srikakulam District Collector said. (ANI)

