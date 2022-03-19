Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Women and youth workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday staged a protest in Vijayawada against the ruling YSRCP government of Andhra Pradesh regarding the rise of illicit liquor in the state.

TDP MLA Gadde Ramamohan, one of the protesters claimed that the liquor brands sold in Andhra Pradesh are manufactured by YSRCP MLAs and the chief minister's relatives for making money.

"These liquor brands sold in Andhra Pradesh aren't sold in other states. It's manufactured by YSRCP MLAs and CM's relatives, they are making money," Ramamohan told ANI while showing the liquor brands.

He also alleged that these liquor brands are of "low quality" and "slow poison". "The liquor being sold is of low quality and is a slow poison. This is a scam of Rs 10,000-20,000 crores," he added.

The TDP MLAs have been holding a protest led by Nara Lokesh, outside the Andhra Pradesh Assembly since 14 March 2022 alleging that 'J' brand liquor is responsible for 26 deaths that have occurred in the state from mid-February to the first week of March.

At the protest site, the protesters demonstrated carrying placards that read that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was killing people with the J-brand. (ANI)

