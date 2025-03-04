Krishna-Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad emerged victorious in the Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC elections, defeating his nearest rival, PDF candidate KS Lakshmana Rao, by a margin of 82,320 votes.

Supporters celebrated the victory of TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad in the Krishna-Guntur MLC Election.

A total of 25 candidates contested the election. The counting process was completed smoothly. Out of 2,41,774 votes cast, 2,14,865 were declared valid, while 26,909 votes were invalid.

In his victory speech, Alapati Rajendra Prasad thanked everyone who contributed to his success. He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people with the government's support. He also praised the NDA government for working efficiently in a short span of time, highlighting the restoration of Amaravati as the capital.

"We will fulfill the promises we made to the people with the support of the government. The government is committed to solving the problems of the people," said Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

He emphasized that efforts will be made to reinvite industries that have departed from the state. This initiative is expected to provide the people of Andhra Pradesh with enhanced job growth and new opportunities.

""What we lost under the previous government, we will definitely restore. We will also invite industries that have left our state to return and invest in Andhra Pradesh, creating more job opportunities for our unemployed youth."

He assured that the government would complete the Polavaram project and bring industries to create employment opportunities for the youth. He also expressed gratitude to the people for voting for good governance.

Following his victory, NDA coalition government supporters celebrated in Guntur.

The main contest was between TDP's Alapati Rajendra Prasad, the alliance candidate, and PDF candidate K.S. Lakshmana Rao, despite a total of 25 candidates being in the fray. In the Guntur district, 483 polling centres were set up, with 144 identified as sensitive. A total of 3,47,116 voters exercised their franchise. (ANI)

