Guwahati (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the region, Aaranyak, successfully completed two training sessions on handmade tea processing recently in Diring River Basin, Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL) of Assam.

The training was attended by twelve new trainees and three refresher participants, who are small tea growers from Sivoram Terang and Sarbura Singnar villages.

This initiative aimed to empower local tea growers with advanced skills and knowledge, enhancing the quality and sustainability of handmade tea production.

Over the course of two sessions, participants from these villages were engaged in hands-on training led by Mina Tokbipi, a local tea expert from Englepathar village. The programme focused on critical aspects of tea processing, including plucking techniques, withering, rolling, drying, and quality evaluation, tailored to small-scale tea growers aiming to produce high-quality handmade tea.

The training focused on strengthening the local tea industry by equipping growers with the tools to improve product quality, meet market standards, and boost economic opportunities.

Participants learned sustainable practices to maintain the region's rich tea heritage. The programme also emphasised the unique cultural and economic significance of tea production in these communities, fostering pride and innovation among growers.

Among the participants, there was a dedicated grower, Jevilyn Hansepi, who had already undertaken a similar training in the year 2023.

She rejoined to refresh her knowledge sharing, "I had taken the training before, but forgot some of the processing steps. Coming back helped me regain my confidence and learn new techniques to improve my tea quality."

Meanwhile, Rani Singnarpi, a first-time participant, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We're deeply grateful to Aaranyak for conducting such training programmes. This training programme will equip us with valuable skills to produce handmade tea, which will not only help our households but also boost our local economy."

"I am thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and dedication of the tea growers in Sivoram Terang and Sarbura Singnar," said Mina Tokbipi.

She also said, "This training program is a step toward empowering our local farmers with the knowledge and skills to produce premium handmade teas, ensuring both economic growth and the preservation of our region's tea-making legacy."

This training was organised and facilitated by Avinash Phangcho and Moromi Nath, with support from Uttaran Dutta of Aaranyak.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to support small tea growers in the region and is aligned with Aaranyak's vision to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance livelihoods. Plans are underway to conduct similar programmes in other villages to improve the quantity of tea production further.

Aaranyak is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, and supporting the indigenous communities residing in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape and Manas Landscape through the promotion of Alternative and Sustainable Livelihood activities, education, and awareness. IUCN, KfW, and the we Fish and Wildlife Service support the initiative. (ANI)

