Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) A teacher of a residential school in Maharashtra's Beed district has allegedly committed suicide and left behind a note, purportedly blaming harassment by six persons for the extreme step, police said on Sunday.

The teacher allegedly hanged himself on Saturday from the ceiling at his home near a bank under Shivajinagar police station limits in central Maharashtra's Beed district, located around 400 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Dhananjay Nagargoje, worked at an unaided ashram (residential) school in Kelgaon area of Beed for the past 18 years, the official said.

In a note posted on his Facebook account before committing suicide, the man stated he was taking the extreme step due to harassment by six persons associated with the school, the police said.

The Shivajinagar police in Beed have registered an accidental death report as of now.

No case has been registered against anyone yet, but if a complaint is received in the connection with the man's death, the police will take further action, the official said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the official said, adding further probe was on into the incident.

