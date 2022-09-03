Sikar (Raj), Sep 2 (PTI) A teacher and a headmaster of a private school here have been arrested for allegedly assaulting of a student, police said.

The police said the family of the student and another teacher of the school have registered separate FIRs in connection with the incident.

Circle Officer, Ringus, Kanhaiyalal said during the school's prayer meeting, Class 12 student Ashish Tetwa was allegedly slapped by his teacher Pradeep for not following instructions to stand in line properly.

When the student objected to this, the headmaster Sagarmal and Pradeep took him to the room and thrashed him, the victim's family members alleged.

The incident took place on Wednesday and a case was registered later that night, police said.

Kanhaiyalal said both the teachers have been arrested.

Another teacher of the school has lodged a case against the student, alleging that he slapped him that day, he said, adding that both the cases are being probed.

