Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to all the teachers, while hailing their efforts of educating students online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19, we could not open schools but our teachers did not give up. By paying house visits and through online education, they continued to educate children. I greet them today on Teachers' Day," said the Chief Minister in a video conference with students and teachers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country.

"We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," PM Modi tweeted.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

