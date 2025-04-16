Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): NHRC Member Priyank Kanungo has said that the Human Rights Commission has received three complaints about violence in Murshidabad.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

Speaking to ANI, NHRC Member Priyank Kanungo said, "We received 3 separate complaints from Murshidabad. A father-son duo was killed by a mob which was spreading hatred and violence over the Waqf Amendment Act...We have also received news that many people are fleeing from there to other districts in the neighbouring states, and the feeling of insecurity has set in among the citizens. In such a situation, it becomes necessary that the Human Rights Commission take immediate cognisance. We have taken cognisance of the basis of the complaint. We have directed that a team of the Commission should go there, see the situation and submit a report in this regard to us."

He said the NHRC had received three separate complaints about violence linked to the Waqf Amendment Act. According to the complaints, a father and son were killed by a mob that was allegedly spreading hate and violence over the Act.

He further added, "For this, we have given them three weeks. It is necessary that instead of trusting the government's report on the situation there, we should send our team for the proper investigation."

Kanungo also mentioned that many people in the area are now scared and are leaving their homes to move to other districts in neighbouring states. Because of this, the NHRC has decided to send its team to investigate and report back within three weeks.

So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Police said. (ANI)

