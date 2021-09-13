New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): A team of eight specially-abled people created a world record on Sunday when they reached Kumar Post at 15,632 feet on the Siachen glacier.

Northern Command, Indian Army said that Indian Army special forces veterans from CLAW Global (Elite Team of Former Special Forces soldiers) and the grit of the team made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success.

"A World record was created today when 8 specially-abled people reached Kumar Post at 15632 feet on Siachen glacier. #IndianArmy special forces veterans from @CLAW_Global and the grit of the team made Operation Blue Freedom a grand success," Northern Command, Indian Army said in an official tweet. (ANI)

