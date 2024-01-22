Ayodhya, January 22: Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara, both of whom played a key part in the Ram Temple movement reached Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Mandir on Monday. Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara exchanged hugs. They broke down after meeting each other and embraced with teary eyes. They also congratulated each other on the long-awaited event that is going to take place today.

Both of them were charged by the CBI in the Babri Masjid demolition case, along with several prominent BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, and Vishnu Hari Dalmiya. All of them were acquitted by a special court on September 30, 2020. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Begins Prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (See Pics and Videos).

Epochal Moment for Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambhara

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara hug each other ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony today pic.twitter.com/zfFjPJoVbh — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Ayodhya temple mosque dispute was settled after the Supreme Court's decision in 2019. The top court gave its decision in favour of the Hindus and cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Earlier speaking to ANI Sadhvi Ritambhara said that Lor Ram had given them courage to carry on the fight for the temple "The credit goes to Lord Ram himself. He gave us the courage and capability to fight for it. Fortunate are those who were involved in the movement. It is huge when the Lord chooses people himself. I am not able to express the feeling in words" she said. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Ayodhya for Ram Temple Consecration.

"This achievement is a result of the courage shown by the Hindu community. This is the result of the martyrdom of many. This is the result of the Hindus standing up to all the adversities. What is questionable is that we have struggled for over 500 years in order to establish our god in his own abode. However, the success we have achieved today is beyond words. Not only is the Ram Temple being built, but it is also the re-establishment of our pride" she added.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on occasion.

The ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

