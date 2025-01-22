Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 will be celebrated on January 22. The annual commemoration of this day is focused on celebrating the day that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was reopened for the public. This annual observance is focused on celebrating Lord Rama in his younger days. To mark Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025, people are sure to share Happy Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 wishes and messages, Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas greetings, Happy Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas images and wallpapers, Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 Facebook status pictures and Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 WhatsApp stickers with friends and family. Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Auspicious Day To Mark the Consecration Ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

On the occasion of Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas, people make it a point to visit the noted Ram temple in Ayodhya and offer their prayers to Lord Rama’s younger form - Ramalala. Lord Rama is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was born to the king of Ayodhya - Dasaratha. Whenever we talk about Lord Rama, his older self - with the bow and arrow and Lord Laxman and Goddess Sita by her side is what is remembered. However, Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas allows people to remember the young, adorable version of the almighty.

It is important to note that while the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was opened on January 22, 2024, the anniversary of the temple opening was marked on January 11, according to the Hindu calendar. As we prepare to celebrate Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas, here are some Happy Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 wishes and messages, Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas greetings, Happy Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas images and wallpapers, Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 Facebook status pictures and Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 WhatsApp stickers that you can post online.

While celebrating Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas and the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, many people also make it a point to acknowledge the challenging history of the process and offer a prayer for peace, prosperity and happiness. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas.

