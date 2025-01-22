Ramalala Prana Pratishtha Diwas is an auspicious day that marks the day when the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, the child form of Lord Rama, was ceremonially established at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. On this holy day, devotees offer prayers and carry out various rituals, prayers, and offerings to the deity and seek blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 22. This year, it will be the second Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas celebration in India. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary on January 11 or 22? Everything To Know About Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival To Celebrate the Consecration of Ram Lalla.

In Ayodhya Dhama, the child form of Lord Shri Rama has been known as Ramalala. Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped by Hindus all over the world. In Tretayuga, Ramachandra, who is also known as Maryada Purushottam, incarnated as the son of Ayodhya king Dasharatha. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025 Images and Wishes: Celebrate Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary With Ram Mandir Pics, Ram Lalla HD Wallpapers and Photos of the Majestic Temple.

Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 Date

Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 22.

Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas Significance

The Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas holds great importance as it is celebrated to honour the installation, known as Prana Pratishtha in Hindi, of Lord Rama's deity (Ram Lalla) in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Elaborate arrangements were made for the Prana Pratishtha ceremony in 2024. The learned Pundits of Kashi had found the best Muhurat for the consecration of the sacred idol of Ramalala according to the Hindu calendar on Pausha Shukla Dwadashi Vikrama Samvata 2080 and Monday, January 22, 2024, as per the Gregorian calendar.

Rama Lalla’s idols were made by three sculptors- Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj, and Satyanarayan Pandey. Out of the three, the idol that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child was chosen. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra was a trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. About 4,000 saints were invited to participate, from all sects along with Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities, among others.

