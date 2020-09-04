Noida (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old engineering graduate was found dead at his brother's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

The body was found hanging at the rented accommodation in Phase 3 police station area, they said.

Also Read | Jalandhar: 15-Year-Old Braveheart Kusum Kumari, Who Fought With Motorcycle-Borne Snatchers for Smartphone, Gets Laptop Gifted by Social Media Users.

"The deceased belonged to Devmanpur in Ghatampur area of Kanpur. A B.Tech by qualification, he had come to stay with his brother here and was looking for a job. He was found hanging at the house on Friday," a police official said.

The exact cause behind him taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to Meet Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow Tonight Amid Tensions at Ladakh Border: Reports.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)