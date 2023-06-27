Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Two days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced metro connectivity between Ballabhgarh and Palwal, a techno feasibility study for the project began on Tuesday.

A team consisting of Principal Advisor, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited, S D Sharma, RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited), Raj Kishor, Manager, RITES and other officers visited the proposed MRT corridor from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, said an official release.

This corridor is around 24 km long, it said, adding that the proposed number of stations is 10 and it will provide connectivity to the industrial areas of Sector 58-59, Sikri, Softa, Prithla, Baghola, Alhapur and Palwal.

Alternatives to the MRT system will be studied for the proposed corridor. The alignment will be decided after discussions with NHAI and other stakeholders, it said.

The integration will be planned with Ballabhgarh Railway Station, Ballabhgarh Bus Stand, Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station and Palwal Bus Stand.

The techno-feasibility study of this route will be completed in the next few days by RITES Limited, it said.

Besides, a comprehensive mobility plan is also being prepared for Palwal. This will be an elevated metro route and will cost an estimated Rs 180 crore per km. The entire project's cost is about Rs 4,320 crore, it said.

After the completion of the technical feasibility study, the project will be sent to the HMRTC for approval.

Khattar on Sunday announced that his government had given approval for metro connectivity from Ballabgarh to Palwal and said it will ensure better connectivity and speed up the development of the area.

