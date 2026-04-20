Washington DC [US], April 20 (ANI): Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in the daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives', primetime soap 'Melrose Place', and movie 'Starship Troopers', passed away on April 19, following a heart attack, reported Deadline. He was 57.

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon graduated from USC, where he played on the Trojans football team. He started his acting career while still in college with a two-episode arc on the sitcom 'Who's the Boss?'

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Shortly after his 1991 graduation, he landed a three-episode recurring role on Saved By the Bell, reported Deadline.

Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he played from 1992-95 and again from 2011-12. He also recurred on Melrose Place as the villainous Richard Hart from Season 3-5 and starred in a slew of TV movies in the late 1990s and 2000s.

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On the big screen, Muldoon played Zander Barcalow in the 1997 film Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. His latest movie, crime thriller Dirty Hands, is slated to be released later this year, reported Deadline.

Muldoon also executive produced a number of features, including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe, The Card Counter, The Dreadful, Riff Raff, and, most recently, Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz, which is currently filming.

Muldoon loved music. Always the life of the party, he could often be seen with his guitar and was the lead singer for 'The Sleeping Masses'.

Described by those close to him as "endlessly generous -- with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence," Muldoon "loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen," his friends said. "Stylish, charismatic, and full of life, he embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock 'n' roll spirit."

Muldoon, known as "Bobo" to his love ones, is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart; his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa; and their children, Muldoon's beloved niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa. (ANI)

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