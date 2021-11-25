New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said technology and resources without a sense of responsibility cannot rejuvenate rivers in the country.

"Our forefathers neither had technology nor resources, still they ensured our ponds, lakes and rivers remained pristine. It was due to their sense of responsibility," the minister said while launching River Cities Alliance (RCA) here.

RCA is platform for 30 Indian cities on the banks of the river or with rivers passing through them to discuss and exchange information for sustainable management of urban rivers.

"Only technology and resources cannot do it (rejuvenate rivers). Ultimately, we have to connect people with the rivers... the alliance should work on people's participation," he said.

