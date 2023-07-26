Noida, Jul 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Hindon River in Noida on Wednesday, police officials said.

The Hindon is currently overflowing and has flooded low-lying regions along its banks in the wake of heavy rains and the release of water in upper stream locations.

“Around noon, the local Bisrakh police station received information about three boys going to the Hindon river in Tigri area near the Iqra mosque for bathing, where one of them drowned,” a police spokesperson said.

“Rajesh Singh (16), a resident of Tigri, was later taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” the spokesperson said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further necessary legal proceedings were being carried out, the official said.

Police and district administration have appealed to the people to stay away from the banks of the swollen river.

