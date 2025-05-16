New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A teenage boy was found dead with his throat slit in Delhi's Nizamuddin area after he tried to persuade one of the accused to allow his sister to continue her relationship with the victim's friend, police said on Thursday.

Md Saad (18), who was previously involved in two criminal cases, was found dead with a deep cut on his throat, DCP (Southeast) Ravi Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Altamash (18), the main assailant and a battery repair worker, Faizan (22), a rickshaw driver and history-sheeter from Kot Mohalla, Dilshad (18), and Abrar (18), who have all been taken into custody, the officer said.

A 17-year-old boy has also been apprehended under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, he added.

"The incident took place on May 12 around 8.30 pm when police received a PCR call saying a body was spotted near a drain in Nizamuddin West. Upon reaching the spot, police found the body with a deep cut on the throat, indicating deliberate killing," the DCP said.

Altamash has been identified as the main assailant who used a sharp weapon to slit the victim's throat. During interrogation, it was revealed that the murder stemmed from a romantic relationship between Azeem, a friend of Saad, and Altamash's sister Zara, the officer said.

Altamash reportedly opposed the relationship even as Saad repeatedly tried to persuade him, Singh said.

"Saad tried to mediate on behalf of Azeem, which Altamash saw as unwarranted interference. Enraged by this, Altamash conspired with his associates to eliminate Saad," the officer said.

