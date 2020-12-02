New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was apprehended after he allegedly killed a teenager in south Delhi last month over a dispute of returning Rs 2,500, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 7 and 8. The boy then confessed about the killing to his father, who informed the police, an official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Asks PM Narendra Modi for Free of Cost COVID-19 Vaccine on Priority Basis for the State.

The body of the victim, also aged 17, was recovered from the jungle near Shamshan Ghat on November 9. His palms and head were also partially eaten by animals, police said.

The body was then shifted to the AIIMS, New Delhi, where his parents identified him from his clothes and tattoo marks. The autopsy report also confirmed a head injury on his body, following which a murder case was registered, the officer said.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

"On Tuesday, our team apprehended one juvenile. He confessed to have murdered the deceased with a stone over a dispute of returning Rs 2,500 after getting intoxicated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The suspect had given Rs 2,500 to the victim, who he failed to pay, following which the suspect hatched a conspiracy, the DCP said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)