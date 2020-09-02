Anand, Sep 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed himself after being reprimanded by his father for his addiction to PUBG in Gujarat's Anand district, police said on Wednesday.

The Class 11 student allegedly consumed pesticide at his farm in Sureli village of Umreth taluka on Tuesday afternoon, sub-inspector P K Sodha of Umreth police station said.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Handsets With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"The boy's father, who is a teacher, had scolded him for playing PUBG on his mobile phone for hours and had confiscated the device," the official said.

Upset about the scolding, the teen allegedly went to his farm and consumed pesticide, he said.

Also Read | China Accuses India of Changing Status Quo at Pangong Tso After Indian Troops Thwarted Chinese Incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

The boy's parents found out about his suicide bid when he started vomiting on his return and rushed him to a hospital in Anand, where he died, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

Incidentally, the Centre on Wednesday banned 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)