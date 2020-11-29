Nagpur, Nov 29 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy drowned in a pond here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Nikhil Singh, and his friends had gone for a swim in the pond on Saturday when the incident occurred, an official said.

He said Singh drowned as he failed to gauge the depth of the pond.

His body was later fished out of the water, the official said.

