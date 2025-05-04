Dhar (MP), May 4 (PTI) A 17-year-old student was murdered by a classmate after she stopped talking to him in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Sunday.

The body of the Class 12 student was found on Saturday in an agricultural field within the jurisdiction of the Umarban police post, some 70 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | Aligarh Plane Crash: Trainer Aircraft Hits Boundary Wall at Dhanipur Airport in Uttar Pradesh; Student Pilot Safe (See Pic).

Additional Superintendent of Police Gitesh Garg said they launched a probe after learning about the murder.

Police subsequently got the information that a classmate was harassing her, he said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

During questioning, the accused confessed to killing the teenager. He told the police that he was upset after she stopped talking to him, the official said.

The accused asked the girl to meet him on Friday night in an agricultural field, where he killed her with a sharp weapon.

Further legal steps will be taken on the basis of forensic evidence, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)