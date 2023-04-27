Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old teenager was killed after a massive boulder came crashing onto his house following a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The boulder rolled down from the hills due to the landslide triggered by rains in Thakuria area.

The teenager who died was identified as Arshad.

Arshad's house was extensively damaged by the landslide, but the rest of his family members were reportedly safe, officials added.

