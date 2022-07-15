Badaun (UP), July 15 (PTI) A teenager was allegedly raped by a man here while his wife filmed the act and later uploaded it on the social media, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the girl and both the husband and wife have been arrested, police said.

Faizganj Behta Police Station incharge Charan Singh Rana said the couple was arrested on Thursday and an FIR has been registered under sections of rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act.

According to police, the teenager in her complaint said that on July 12 the man who belongs to her village called her to his house and raped her while his wife recorded the act in her mobile phone.

The couple threatened the victim of uploading the video on the internet if she told anyone about the incident, she said in her complaint.

The family members of the minor came to know about the incident when the accused wife made the video viral on social media, after which the police complaint was lodged.

