New Delhi, November 8: India's light combat aircraft Tejas and advanced light helicopter Dhruv will participate in the biennial Dubai airshow that is scheduled to take place from November 13 to 17. The two platforms are part of the Indian Air Force's deployment at the prestigious event, officials said on Wednesday.

"An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has landed at the Al Maktoum International airport in Dubai for participation in the biennial Dubai airshow," an official readout said. "The IAF contingent comprises two indigenous platforms - the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv," it said. 18th Edition of Dubai Airshow to Begin on November 13.

While the Tejas will be part of both the static and aerial displays, the Sarang helicopter Team will be displaying their formation aerobatics skills at the airshow.

"Having participated in the 2021 edition as well, this is the second consecutive occasion for the Tejas and Sarang display teams to enthrall the crowd at the Dubai airshow," the readout by the IAF said. "The IAF contingent is being staged by its C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft," it said. UAE: Dubai Airshow 2023 to Drive Opportunities in Space Exploration.

The IAF said the teams will first perform at the opening ceremony on November 13 and will thereafter share the airspace with other leading aerial display teams of the world. "This is also an opportunity to showcase the rapid strides made by the Indian aviation industry, through the participation of indigenous platforms like the Tejas and Dhruv," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)