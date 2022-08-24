Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday denied that his family has any stake in a mall at Gurugram, which was among the many places raided by CBI in connection with a land for jobs scam.

The RJD heir apparent, talking to reporters outside the state assembly, waved a bunch of printouts and whipped out his phone to show a photograph and claimed that the real estate company which was developing the shopping complex enjoyed the patronage of Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of BJP-ruled Haryana.

“I had said on the floor of the House that the project was inaugurated by a BJP MP. But now it turns out that it was none other than the Haryana CM himself,” alleged Yadav.

The young leader who was upbeat over the “Mahagathbandhan” (Grand Alliance), helmed by his party, having won a trust vote, repeated the “teen jamaai” (three sons-in-law) jibe at the BJP.

He alleged that three agencies - ED, CBI and the Income Tax department - were being used by the party ruling the Centre to get even with political opponents.

“Today is a historic day when the entire country is looking at us with hope. Let them carry out as many raids as possible, the tone has been set for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said Yadav.

The BJP does not tire of bragging about NDA having won all but one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the last general elections, but it will not be able to win a single constituency in the next poll, he asserted.

“Raids are being conducted (on premises of a number of RJD leaders) and my name was being dragged into the matter. The intention was clear, to cause demoralisation on a day we were faced with a historic trust vote,” he said.

Earlier, the young leader had rankled the BJP members with repeated use of the “teen jamaai” barb which evoked angry protests, followed by an assurance from Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari that he will get the remark expunged “if the rulebook suggests it is unparliamentary”.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who sat beside Yadav, could be seen chuckling numerous times as the RJD leader tore into state leaders of the BJP whom he accused of being “tongue-tied when faced with your leaders in Delhi”.

Yadav, a former cricketer, also latched on to a remark made earlier by BJP leader Tarkishor Prasad, who preceded him as Deputy CM.

Prasad had compared Kumar to “a batsman who safely stays on the crease, making the one at the other end get run out”.

The allusion was to Kumar “remaining the CM, even though his deputies keep changing”.

Dismissing Prasad's contention that Kumar, who has made many political volte-face, could ditch the RJD in future, Yadav said, “Let me tell you, ours is going to be an unbroken partnership. It will remain not out.”

