Patna (Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav congratulated women on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday, promising to "take them forward and introduce many schemes for women and girls if voted to power in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"On Women's Day - I congratulate all the women. When our government is formed, we will take them forward... We will bring many schemes for women and for the girl child to empower them," Yadav told reporters.

Earlier today, Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government, accusing him of failing to address the issues faced by women in the state.

Yadav posted a video in which he criticised the Bihar CM, calling him a "self-proclaimed creator of the universe" and "self-obsessed."

He questioned CM Kumar's commitment to women's welfare and asked who would hold him accountable for the ongoing problems affecting women in the state.

Taking to social media X, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Who will tie the bell of these factual figures around the neck of the self-proclaimed creator of the universe, the only knower of the universe and the self-obsessed Chief Minister of Bihar? His Bhunja Party or retired officers?"

He further wrote, "After watching this video, you will be able to guess for yourself who respects women in the House and inside Bihar and who is constantly insulting women."

The video shared by Tejashwi Yadav was from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It highlighted issues faced by women in Bihar, such as 63% of pregnant women being malnourished and anemic, a maternal mortality rate of 118, rising cases of breast and cervical cancer, and only 59% of women in the state using menstrual products.

In his post, Tejashwi Yadav also targeted Nitish Kumar's party, the JDU, and retired officers, hinting that they might not be able to bring change either.

He claimed the figures of the Health Ministry would make it clear which party truly respects women in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and which is disrespecting them. (ANI)

