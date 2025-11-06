Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reiterated the alliance's poll promises as a last-ditch effort to sway voters during the first phase of polling in Bihar.

Tejashwi assured that every family in the state will receive one government job and reiterated his promises to Jeevika Didis, youths, and farmers.

"This is Tejashwi's guarantee that every family will get one government job. The rate of a gas cylinder will be fixed at Rs 500. We will give 200 units of free electricity. We will make Jeevika Didis permanent, give them Rs 30,000 annually. Will ensure a pension of Rs 5 lakhs, and the interest on the loan will be forgiven. We will make electricity free for farmers. We will form a youth commission. We will ensure that students are not charged any fee to fill the application form for a job," Tejashwi Yadav said in a video message shared by RJD on their X handle.

https://x.com/RJDforIndia/status/1986275735632547950

Sharing the video, RJD stated that Tejaswi's guarantee is the guarantee of people's happiness.

RJD urged voters not to pay attention to "irrelevant matters" and vote for "rapid progress" in Bihar.

"Remember that Tejaswi's guarantee is the guarantee of your happiness! Tejashwi Yadav's guarantee is what will make your family progress and remain happy, progressive, and secure! Do not pay attention to irrelevant matters; vote only for government jobs, employment, change, factories, and rapid progress in Bihar! The issues that pinch you and your family are the real issues! Do not look beyond them!" RJD said.

"If you want government jobs for your children, a good future for Bihar, and to include Bihar among the leading states, then you must go to the polling stations in large numbers and vote for the Mahagathbandhan! Do not ruin your life by falling for any temptations, inducements, distractions, or greed! Bihar has become the most backward state in the country; to move it forward, jobs and employment are absolutely essential!" it added.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

According to their manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda as the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored the OPS soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

The poll promises also include an increase in the current 20 per cent reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies to 30 per cent. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), this limit will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, and a proportionate increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be ensured, the manifesto said.

As per the manifesto, every family will receive 200 units of free electricity. Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price, and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived. Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels. The APMC Act will be reinstated.

Earlier in the day, the Yadav family, including former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi, cast their vote in Patna today. Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav and his sister Misha Bharti were also with the family to cast her vote as the polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election is underway.

Tejashwi Yadav shared a photo with his family on his X handle after casting the vote.

"Vote for change, for creating a new Bihar, for development, for quality education and better health & law and order, and for jobs and employment," he said in the post.

https://x.com/yadavtejashwi/status/1986279848508113388

A voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

