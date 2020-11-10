Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): Supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his residence on Tuesday as counting of votes for Bihar Election 2020 is underway.

The celebrations began a bit early outside Tejashwi's residence as his supporters were seen standing with his photograph in their hands, cheering for him ahead of the poll results.

The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections is underway at the counting centre established at Anugrah Narayan College in Patna.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am today at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

The poll body also increased the number of counting centres to 55 in 38 districts across Bihar, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. The number of counting centres in the state was 38 during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.

LJP contested over 130 seats on its own and fielded candidates against all JD-U nominees and only a few against BJP. (ANI)

