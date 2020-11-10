After launching the iPhone 12 series globally, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is expected to unveil new MacBook models today. Apple had announced its plan to use its in-house chips over Intel processors at the WWDC 2020 earlier this year. So we might also expect new hardware from Apple today during the event. The company has organised an online event called 'One More Thing' that will commence today at 10 am PST (11.30 pm IST). Interested users can also watch the live online telecast od the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Apple iPhone 13 Series to Get Massive Camera Upgrades: Report.

According to the reports, Apple is likely to launch a new 13-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro models as well as MacBook Air.

The MacBook models could be powered by Apple's A14 chipset that also powers the latest iPhone 12 models. The company aims to reduce its dependency on Intel. Not much information has been revealed about Apple's upcoming MacBook models.

As per a new report, Apple plans to launch as many as 25 lakh MacBook units with its processors. In addition to this, the company might also launch its hardware based on its native ARM silicon. Apple is also rumoured to be working on AirTags but they are not a part of today's event. Pricing & Other specifications of upcoming Mac devices will be revealed during the launch event.

