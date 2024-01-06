In an unfortunate incident, five people died in a road accident in Telangana today, January 6. As per news agency ANI, the incident occurred in Balanagar Chowrasta in Telangana's Mahabubnagar. The accident occurred after a speeding lorry allegedly hit an autorickshaw that had six passengers onboard. SP Mahabubnagar said that five people, including an infant, died on the spot. Telangana Road Accident: Four Dead, Three Injured After Van Hits Autorickshaw in Mahabubnagar (Watch Videos).

Speeding Lorry Hits Autorickshaw in Telangana

