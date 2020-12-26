Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI): Telangana reported 317 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.84 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,529, the state government said on Saturday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Rangareddy (27) and Medchal Malkajgiri (25), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 25.

Over 2.76 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as6,618 patients are under treatment and 30,376 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 66.86 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.79 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.13 per cent, while it was 95.8 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

