Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday registered 429 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 7,83,448 while the toll rose to 4,107 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of daily cases with 142, followed by 41 in Medchal Malkajgiri and 33 in Ranga Reddy districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy For 11 Group B Posts; Check Details Here.

A total of 2,421 people recovered from the infection on Sunday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,67,660.

The active cases stood at 11,681, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Making Uniform Compulsory Being Portrayed As Oppression of Muslims, Says Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh.

A total of 32,932 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.29 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 8,86,283. The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 97.98 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)