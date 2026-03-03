Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao participated in Holi festival celebrations at the Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rao further extended his Holi greetings to the people and appreciated the students for celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

Also Read | Jalpaiguri Shocker: Momo Seller Dies by Suicide Over 'Deletion' of Name From Voters' List in West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao told ANI, "As an ex-student of the Osmania University Arts College, I studied MA Political Science here... I feel happy to be invited every year by the students for Holi celebrations. Hundreds of students play Holi here with non-chemical colours... Holi means it is a festival of colours. We celebrate Holi because evil has been ended by the good. Therefore, this festival becomes important for the students also, and I thank the Osmania University ABVP unit for inviting me here. "

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Lottery Result of 03.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The festivities of Holi began in several places, with people coming together to celebrate with colours, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil."

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colours also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)