Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party and ex-MP, AP Jithender Reddy along with his son joined the Congress party in Telangana.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the All India Congress Committee in-charge Deepa Das Munshi were present.

In his letter to BJP National President JP Nadda, Jithender Reddy said that after the change in state leadership, the party has suffered severely, carrying an effect on the recently concluded assembly elections, he noted.

"However, after the change in state leadership, the party has suffered severely as witnessed by the recently concluded assembly elections, where the party should have won at least 25 seats but we managed to secure only 8 seats in the 119-member assembly of Telangana," Jithender Reddy said in his letter to JP Nadda.

"Even in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, our party has given preference to outsiders who recently joined our party and do not share the same ethos as us. I have conveyed my reservations and apprehensions several times at the state and national level," he added.

Soon after joining Congress, the Government of Telangana issued an order appointing A.P. Jitender Reddy as a Special Representative of the Telangana Government at New Delhi and Advisor to the Government (Sports Affairs), state government.

"He will rank in Article 18 of the Warrant of Precedence, as a measure personal to the dignitary for the duration of the term of the office, without formal amendment to the State Table of Warrant of Precedence," the order said. (ANI)

